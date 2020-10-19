Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €88.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.45 ($79.36).

Kion Group stock opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.30. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

