WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $197.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of -0.11. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

