Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

10/16/2020 – Green Brick Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

10/8/2020 – Green Brick Partners had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $22.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Green Brick Partners is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Green Brick Partners is now covered by analysts at B. Riley Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

10/7/2020 – Green Brick Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B.Riley Securit.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $18.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $950.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

