Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

10/13/2020 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

10/9/2020 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Despite the recent improvement, passenger revenues continue to be way below the year-ago levels as weakness in air-travel demand persists. Consequently, we expect Alaska Air Group's third-quarter 2020 results, scheduled to be announced on Oct 22, to reflect tepid passenger revenues. To match the extremely low travel-demand scenario, Alaska Air is trimming capacity. The carrier anticipates third-quarter capacity to decline approximately 50%. Due to the capacity cuts, unit costs are likely to have been high in the September quarter. However, fuel prices are still below the year-ago levels despite the recent uptrend. Low fuel costs are likely to reflect on the bottom line when the company reports third-quarter earnings performance. Alaska Air's move to operate some of its passenger planes as cargo freighters is also praiseworthy. “

10/7/2020 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2020 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alaska Air Group is being aided by better ticket sales as air-travel demand, specially on the leisure front, picks up. Owing to this tailwind, the carrier's August cash burn of roughly $80 million was lower than the July reading. We are also positive on the carrier's decision to launch routes to take advantage of the improving leisure travel-demand scenario. Low fuel costs represent a further upside for the carrier. This is because fuel expenses comprise a major chunk of an airline's expenditures. Notably, fuel prices declined 19.5% in the first half of 2020. Measures to promote passenger safety are also encouraging and might attract traffic despite the current turbulence. However, passenger revenues are way below the year-ago levels. Consequently, shares have depreciated 27.3% since March. “

9/18/2020 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $40.00.

9/15/2020 – Alaska Air Group is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

9/8/2020 – Alaska Air Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:ALK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.71. 20,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,084. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

