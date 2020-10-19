Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.35. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 438,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRI stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

