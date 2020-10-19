Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $90.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.98. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $88,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 968,943 shares of company stock worth $56,449,624. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 157.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.