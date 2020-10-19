Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $52.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PINS. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.98.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $4,626,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,689,168 shares of company stock worth $174,594,849.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.