Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

