Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
