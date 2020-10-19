Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Increased to $226.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

WLTW opened at $216.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

