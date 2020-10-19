Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
WING stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.25.
WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.
