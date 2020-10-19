Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

WING stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.25.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

