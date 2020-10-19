WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $78.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

WNS opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 211.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 31.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 26.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

