Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Earns Hold Rating from Union Gaming Research

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Union Gaming Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Union Gaming Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $70.95 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 60,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.