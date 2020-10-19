Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XEL opened at $73.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

