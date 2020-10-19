Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,478 shares of company stock worth $2,064,880 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $98.53 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

