Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of APPF stock traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $159.59. 1,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 185.57 and a beta of 1.16. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $180.56.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $69,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $2,498,186.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,761 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,844. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AppFolio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.