Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce $2.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Cummins reported earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,592. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $227.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average of $181.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

