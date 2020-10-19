Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $458.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.11. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.