Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.72. ResMed reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.49. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,032. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,485 shares of company stock worth $3,972,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

