Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.35 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

