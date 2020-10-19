Zacks: Analysts Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Endurance International Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $307,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIGI opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $831.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

