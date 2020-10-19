Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,233,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,467,081 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,543,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after buying an additional 136,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

