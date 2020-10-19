Zacks: Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,072. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

