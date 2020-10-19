Zacks: Analysts Expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). NOW posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 98.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 185,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NOW by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $5.41 on Friday. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

