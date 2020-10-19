Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.14. AGCO posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $82.40. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,092. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

