Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $184,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. 3,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,905. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.