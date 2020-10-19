Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. HD Supply reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDS. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 30.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS remained flat at $$42.17 on Monday. 11,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. HD Supply has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13.

HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

