Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. HD Supply reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDS. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS remained flat at $$42.17 on Monday. 11,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. HD Supply has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HD Supply by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HD Supply by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,181 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in HD Supply by 1,116.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 791,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in HD Supply by 20.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 601,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

