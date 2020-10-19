Zacks: Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.