Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

FBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $248,048,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after buying an additional 397,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 130,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.