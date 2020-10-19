Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 27,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $743,161.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 44.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 349,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

