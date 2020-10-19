Zacks: Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million.

PDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 12,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,606. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,381,000 after buying an additional 1,183,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after acquiring an additional 534,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 329,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

