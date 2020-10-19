Zacks: Brokerages Expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Univar Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2,097.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 34.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $18.11 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

