Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Westrock posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Westrock by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Westrock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Westrock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Westrock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

