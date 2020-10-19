Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. EVRAZ has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of EVRZF stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

