Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Near purchased 12,723 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,892. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $27,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,622 shares in the company, valued at $467,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,382 shares of company stock worth $137,169. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Potbelly by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Potbelly by 126.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.