Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

