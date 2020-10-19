Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

NLS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE:NLS opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 139,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

