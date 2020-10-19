Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $221,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

