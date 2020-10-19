Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

BZZUF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

