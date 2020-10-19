Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Strong-Buy

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $146.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect robust revenue growth along with capital strength. Improving loan and deposit balances might continue supporting its profitability. Also, increasing fee income on steady rise in investment management fees aids revenue growth. The company’s net interest income (NII) has shown sustained growth over the years. The company complies with all regulatory ratio requirements, reflecting a solid capital position. Though contraction of margin due to low rates and rising costs on digital initiatives might hurt growth, the company is less likely to default payments in case of any economic downturn.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.39. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

