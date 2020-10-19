Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) to “Buy”

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

JELD stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,977,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 142,601 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.