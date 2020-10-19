Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:SSD opened at $96.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $60,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

