ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) received a €50.50 ($59.41) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.50% from the company’s previous close.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.00.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

