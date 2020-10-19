ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) received a €50.50 ($59.41) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.50% from the company’s previous close.
TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.00.
About ZEAL Network
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.