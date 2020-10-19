Zel Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $846,691.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00573788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00051260 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 115,334,250 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.