Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $104.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.02. 5,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $86,660.00. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,500 shares of company stock worth $9,666,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.