Zippie (ZIPT) Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Zippie has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. Zippie has a market cap of $130,616.90 and approximately $121.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

