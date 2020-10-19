Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZGNX. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Zogenix by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zogenix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

