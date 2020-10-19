Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $6.78 on Monday, reaching $565.78. 142,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,382,761. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $573.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $33,063,305.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

