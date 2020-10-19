Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.46.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.85 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $135,845.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,113.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

