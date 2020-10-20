-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPE opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

